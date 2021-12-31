Dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo has said he is "humbled and extremely proud" to have been made an MBE

The 33-year-old, from Essex, found fame in 2009 as part of Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity. He has been named in the New Year Honours for services to dance.

In September 2020 his group delivered a headline-grabbing routine on the ITV show, in which a man dressed in police uniform knelt on Banjo, echoing the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US.

The performance was later named the Must-See Moment Award at the 2021 TV Baftas

Responding to being made an MBE, Banjo said: "I'm so humbled and extremely proud to be receiving this honour.

"It really is the ultimate accolade. It's something I never saw coming and for my mum and dad to see this moment means the world."

As well as stars of stage and screen many people who've helped their community during the pandemic have been recognised

Kathy Parker BEM Credit: ITV Anglia

They include Kathy Parker from Woolpit near Bury St Edmunds who receives a BEM .

At the first Lockdown in March 2020 the 66-year-old contacted every single household in the community asking if they needed help .

She then built a database of vulnerable people and volunteers.

Kathy said: "I got it for a team effort, not for me and I feel very humble about receiving this award. And I very much thank the people who nominated me for this. But the village has come together and all I've done is coordinate all the people together and get this all working. It's been a fabulous honour to do that for people."

Jordan Catchpole MBE Credit: ITV Anglia

Paralympic swimmer Jordan Catchpole has been awared an MBE for his services to swimming.

Jordan, from Beccles in Suffolk, won gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo alongside Jessica-Jane Applegate in the S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle team, which also included Reece Dunn and Bethany Firth.

He said: "You never expect to get something like this out of just doing what you love doing day in, day out. So this is just a huge honor.

"Boris Johnson was the one that recommended us to get the MBE, So this is just a huge honor and a massive dream come true."

His fellow ParaGB member Maisie Summers-Newton was also awarded an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.

Reece Dunn, Jordan Catchpole, Bethany Firth and Jessica-Jane Applegate celebrate after winning Gold during the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle. Credit: PA

Diana Staines MBE, from Ormesby Saint Michael in Norfolk, was recognised for her services to People with Disabilities in Norfolk particularly during Covid-19.

She is the driving force behind Centre 81 which helps hundreds of 700 disabled people across Great Yarmouth.

Dennis Barnett MBE, from Colchester, volunteered with the Open Road Charity (Drug and Alcohol Recovery) for the past 12 years primarily through his role as lead volunteer for the SOS Bus project in Colchester town centre every Friday and Saturday night.

This entails long shifts during providing a safe haven for vulnerable people who may have been attacked, sexually assaulted, intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Frank Bright MBE Credit: ITV Anglia

Frank Bright from Ipswich gets an MBE for services to Holocaust education. He has shared his story with children across the region.

He was sent to Auschwitz when he was just a teenager and his mother was killed in the gas chamber while he was forced to work as a slave.

Radio personality Mark Murphy wins his MBE for services to Radio and the community in Suffolk. The 57-year-old from Felixstowe has worked for charitable and environmental causes in the county, launching succcessful anti-littering and anti-knife crime initiatives.

Also recognised for his community work is Roger McFarland MBE. The 69-year-old works with the YMCA in the Chelmsford area and has helped set up a number of schemes to help young people.

Similarly Nicholas Rouse from Ridgewell, near Braintree in Essex has been given his MBE for his work in his community. Helping raise over £725,000 to cover the extension and renovation of the village hall and a further £50,000 to provide a wide range of children’s play equipment.

Dawn Wood BEM Credit: ITV Anglia

PC Dawn Wood from the Essex Police Marine Unit also receives a BEM for services to Marine Policing and to Conservation.

She's one of a small team based at Burnham on Crouch who patrol the 350 miles of coastline around Essex.

Fund-raising supermo James Mackie from Southend-on-Sea was awarded an MBE for services to the RNLI and Charity.

The 76-year-old has spent 45 years helping the RNLI. He has helped secure more than £1m in fundraised income and he has been attached to around 4,000 service calls.

He supported the introduction of the ‘Boxing Day Dip’ which now raises £40k a year and helped attract younger and more diverse volunteers to the fundraising team.

Also used to working with millions is Vivienne Lennox from Cromer. In 2013, she spearheaded the work on a £3 million construction project, lobbying and planning for the construction of six new classrooms to accommodate the rising numbers of pupils at Paston College, and a major refurbishment of the older permanent buildings which were officially opened in July 2018.

Andrew Waddison receives a BEM, he helped relaunch the Rose and Crown public house in Snettisham during lockdown.

He contacted all of his customers and reassured them that he would continue to work full time for them until they could afford to pay once they fully reopened. He also helped a local homeless charity by organising food donations.

Restaurateur Tyrone Harold BEM from Great Yarmouth, cooked and delivered meals for vulnerable and homeless individuals in the local area. The 54-year-old provided more than 200 meals a week.

Frinton's Donald Smith gets a BEM for services to the community particularly during Covid-19. He developed a project to supply food and prescriptions to all local residents.