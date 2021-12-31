Eight fire crews were called to a block of flats in Norwich after smoke was seen coming out of the building.

Fire crews attend blaze Credit: Callum Fairhurst

The alarm was raised just after 2pm on New Year's Eve and firefighters were dispatched to Suffolk Square.

They had to break into a flat and found the the fire had started in a kitchen. Five crews remained at the scene while the flames were put out.

No one was hurt but the fire service said it highlighted the need for people to ensure they have working smoke alarms.