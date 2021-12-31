Play video

Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

Juno the search and rescue dog, who went missing for six days, is back home in Norfolk with her loving family - and receiving fan mail.

She was found safe and well on Monday (December 27) after volunteers from as far as Kent, Suffolk, and Buckinghamshire staged a search and rescue mission.

Juno's story touched many hearts after she went missing shortly before Christmas while out on a woodland walk.

The dog's relieved owner, Ian Danks, told ITV News Anglia: "She is my best friend. She comes with me everywhere I go."

"I honestly don't know where she was for the six days that she went missing.

"But me, and as it turns out a lot of people in Norfolk, are now happy that she's home."

The German pointer is largely unscathed after her mysterious adventure.

She's on medication for sore paws but is making up for lost time when it comes to festive food.

Her Christmas treats are a lot like her human owners' meals - she loves pâté and cheese.

Ian, who is an engineer at RAF Honington, hopes to use Juno's new celebrity status to raise money for Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Juno looks for missing people with the rescue team, who found themselves searching for their own canine co-worker over Christmas.

Juno relaxing at home Credit: ITV Anglia

Juno has been receiving fanmail Credit: ITV Anglia

Ian said it was a tough six days without the family's beloved pet.

He said: "On Christmas Day my wife had taken Juno's couple of presents out from underneath the tree and hidden them so that after we'd finished opening the presents there wasn't two left, which would have been absolutely heartbreaking.

"So when Juno came home she got her presents.

"Thankfully, she's now started to put on a bit of weight and that's through all the leftover turkey we're slowly giving her.

"Everything that Juno represents in our life we've now got back."