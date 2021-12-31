Cycling's golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny have been awarded a damehood and knighthood respectively after breaking yet more records at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jason became Britain's most successful ever Olympian as he won his seventh gold, while Laura, who was born in Essex extended her own record as the nation's most successful female by collecting her fifth gold and a silver medal to boot.

Double gold-medalling Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton has been made an MBE.

Maisie Summers-Newton MBE arriving home from Tokyo Credit: ITV Anglia

The 19-year-old swimmer from Wollaston near Wellingborough was one of the breakout stars of the Tokyo Games.

As well as a gold medal in the SM6 200m individual medley she also set a new Paralympic record when she won the SB6 100 metres breaststroke.

Olympic gold medal gymnast Max Whitlock

Six-time Olympic medallist Max Whitlock has been made an OBE for services to gymnastics after adding to his roll of honour at the Tokyo Games.

The 28-year-old claimed his third career Olympic gold when he successfully defended his pommel horse title in August.

Professor Ben Hodgkinson, 46, from Kettering, was rewarded for services to the NHS during Covid-19 with a BEM.

He said "I'm quite in shock really, I have no idea who nominated me, but I'm absolutely flattered and honoured to receive the British Empire Medal."

Professor Ben Hodgkinson with his CPAP device Credit: ITV Anglia

He created a new continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device in order to reduce the burden on the NHS and save the lives of thousands of people, as there was a shortage of ventilators in March 2020.

He and his team reverse engineered the original CPAP model and improved it. The Mark II UCL-Ventura required significantly less oxygen. The first prototype was produced in 26 hours.

The project took 10 days to complete, from reverse engineering the original product, producing a new design, testing, regulatory approval and finally production.

A government order for up to 10,000 of the devices means they are now being produced at a rate of up to 1,000 a day in Brixworth, Northamptonshire, where Mercedes-Benz has a technology centre.

The CPAP is manufactured at the Mercedes Brixworth centre Credit: Mercedes AMG HPP

Andrew Haigh, from Stamford, is also celebrating receiving an MBE. The 63-year-old was awarded for his service to the arts.

The former investment banker in both London and New York is also a trustee of both the Hepworth Wakefield and Royal College of Music.

Lorna Weston, from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, is made an MBE for services to people with a learning disability.

She is head of Thera East Anglia, a supported employment project that helps adults with a learning disability access services and get work.

Rail worker Vincent James from Irchester in Northamptonshire receives a BEM for services to prisoners during Covid-19.

Until the pandemic, Mr James, 54, visited at least one prison a month telling them about possible careers in the railway and encouraging them to have belief in their own potential.

He has spoken to more than 6,000 inmates and has even persuaded Network Rail to change their employment policies and make ex-offenders eligible for recruitment.

Sir Lewis Hamilton may have missed out on the world F1 drivers title - but the head of mechanical engineering at F1 engine maker Mercedes AMG HPP has also won a BEM.

Aaron Shrive, 32, from Desborough, is also recognised for his work during the pandemic.

He is being honoured for the 3D printer design engineer he helped supply PPE for NHS hospitals and local businesses.

Others honoured for helping their communities during Covid included Carol Lister, BEM, of Leighton Buzzard.

Ms Lister, along with Gail Steed, set up a foodbank collection point in a local church.

She and her friend also founded and coordinated a volunteer service to further help members of the community who could no longer access local provisions due to shielding restrictions.

Former police officer Nicola Perfect, from Risley in Bedfordshire, transformed a disused garage into a social hub and receives a BEM.

The business employs 12 people in a mechanical garage, gym and a coffee shop catering specifically to the elderly.

During Covid she set up free live streaming daily fitness classes to all via the local Facebook page and adapted the coffee shop business in order to prepare and deliver free meals to those in need. Teenager Muhammad Kamil Ali, BEM, from Luton helped young people by providing free maths and English tuition to catch-up on lost learning during the lockdown.

The 19-year-old prepares 130 hours of free English and Maths tuition material and provides small group tuition in these subjects on a weekly basis.

Julie West, 83, from Rushden, receives a BEM for voluntary service to veterans. Julie has been a member of the Royal British Legion since she was 15. She was inspired to join after the death of her father in the Second World War.

Known locally as the "Poppy Lady", she has raised £380,000 since 2012 alone.