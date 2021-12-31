Police have released an image of a woman wanted in connection with a theft during an anti-vax protest at a Test and Trace centre in Milton Keynes.

Dozens of people stormed the facility and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media on Wednesday.

A second video also showed anti-vax marches descending on a children's pantomime venue in Milton Keynes on the same day.

The Health Secretary said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of the anti-vax crowds at the testing site after pictures and footage emerged of the incident.

Thames Valley Police today shared a picture of a woman they believe may have information that could help their investigation, and urged anyone who recognises her to come forward.

It comes after Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the scenes as “completely unacceptable”, adding that police have her “full support” to take action against those involved.

Anti-vaccine campaigner Piers Corbyn was also seen speaking at the protest at the Test and Trace hub.

Mr Javid tweeted: “I was appalled to see Piers Corbyn and his mob threaten NHS Test and Trace staff who are working so hard to keep people safe.”

The crowd threw traffic cones and carried signs with misinformation about the pandemic. Credit: Twitter

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley, of Thames Valley Police, said on Thursday: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation into the protest that happened yesterday.

“As part of our inquiries, we believe the woman pictured may have information that could help our investigation.”

Another anti-vax protest was filmed at a children's pantomime in Milton Keynes' MK Theatre's foyer on Wednesday:

Police are also appealing for witnesses to the incident, and anyone who has information or video footage is being urged to report it online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210583457.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.