Police have named a man who died in a double stabbing at a Milton Keynes restaurant.

Thames valley Police have identified him as Nagiib Maxamed from Milton Keynes. The 28-year-old died in hospital following the attack at Atesh in Grafton Gate East, at around 1.30am on December 27th.

Another man was also stabbed and remains in hospital.

Detectives leading the murder investigation say both men were attacked in a smoking area at the restaurant and bar. It took place at around 1:30am.

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death a stab wound to the chest.

The incident happened in the outside smoking area of the Atesh restaurant and bar. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The other man in his twenties, who was also injured, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Maxamed at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We are continuing our investigation and rapidly progressing a number of lines of enquiry in order to trace those responsible.

“A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I would like to thank them for that.

Forensic officers at the scene Credit: ITV News Anglia

“We are aware that there may be more people who have witness information that have not yet come forward and I would ask them to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“We are specifically appealing to anyone who may have any photos or videos from inside the venue, or anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210581126 or they can report online on our website."

He added:

“A scene watch at the venue is likely to be in place for some time and members of the public will continue to see police activity in the area while we progress our enquiries.”