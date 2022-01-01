Fire crews are still at the scene of a fierce fire in an industrial unit in Braintree.

Firefighters continued to extinguish the fire overnight and will remain at the scene in Convent Lane throughout New Year's Day.

On-call crews from Ongar, Manningtree and Hawkwell are working at the site this morning.

People living nearby are being asked to keep their doors and windows shut, particularly those in the Broad Road area.

The fire sent smoke pouring over the local area Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Station Manager Ben Turner said: "We'll be on the scene all day so residents will notice more smoke as we remove materials from the industrial unit and continue to extinguish the fire. This is nothing to worry about as we have the incident under control."

Firefighters were called to the industrial unit on New Year's Eve after a building being used to store recyclable material caught fire.

Crews from Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Halstead, Corringham, Witham and Dunmow were called to the incident.