The body of a man has been found in the sea at Corton near Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police said they were called to the seafront after a body was spotted at around 10.30am on New Year's Day.

Visitors to the area were asked to be aware that an area has been sealed off while emergency services carry out their work.

Suffolk Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and that the man was last seen at around 3pm on Sunday December 26 in the Martham area of Norfolk and his car was found at the North Beach car park on Links Road in Lowestoft the following morning.

His family have been informed and are being supported by a police family liaison officer, Suffolk Constabulary said.

The coroner has been notified of the death.