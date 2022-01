Police looking for a missing man in Bedfordshire have found a body in a river.

The body was found on New Year's Day in the river by Marsh Road in Luton.

Mark Tuff, 30, was last seen in the Court Drive area of Dunstable at around 7pm on Tuesday (28 December).

A formal identification has yet to take place, but Mr Tuff’s family has been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained.