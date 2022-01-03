Police are investigating after a man died when his Vauxhall Corsa crashed into a house in a Norfolk village.

The crash happened at around 12.40am on Sunday 2 January on Panxworth Road in South Walsham, when a black Vauxhall Corsa left the road, crashing into a property.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a man in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Significant damage was caused to the property, but no one inside was injured.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash Credit: ITV News Anglia

The road was closed while initial scene investigations were carried out.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the driving of the Corsa prior to the crash or motorists with any relevant dash cam footage of the vehicle.