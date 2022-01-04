A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a police murder investigation after two men were stabbed outside a restaurant in Milton Keynes after Christmas.

Nagiib Maxamed, 28, from Milton Keynes died in hospital following the attack in the smoking area at the Atesh restaurant and cocktail bar venue in Grafton Gate East on Monday 27 December 2021.

The second man, who is in his 20s, was stabbed and was treated in hospital.

Thames Valley Police arrested a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from the Birmingham area, in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They are being held in police custody.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Maxamed died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.