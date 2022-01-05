Play video

Two pint-sized scooting sensations want their favourite hobby to be made an Olympic sport - so they can bring home the gold for Team GB.

Brothers Austin and TJ Terry are regulars at Adrenaline Alley in Corby and, at just six years old, Austin could be the youngest in the world to have perfected a backflip as he flies along the ramps.

But despite their young age, the brothers from Colchester in Essex do not see anything particularly remarkable about the tricks they do.

Asked if his backflip was difficult, Austin coolly replied: "Not for me, really."

He and his eight-year-old brother already have their sights set on something far more impressive.

The brothers have perfected the backflip through many hours at Adrenaline Alley Credit: ITV News Anglia

Like many other scooter riders, they want it to be made an Olympic sport.

Their dad, Tom Terry, said: "Every scooter rider that is out there at the moment and everyone involved with the scooter community, they all want to push the sport and get into the Olympics in 2028.

"We hope, like skateboarding and BMX, it can be achieved and these boys can actually push forward to ride in the Olympics one day."

Adrenaline Alley is no stranger to Olympic success, after BMX-ers and Corby regulars Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks both returned from Tokyo with medals.

Britain's skateboarding bronze medallist - Sky Brown - was just 13 when she competed in Japan.

"In seven years' time, that could be these boys," said Mr Terry.