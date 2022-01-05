A drug dealer who was caught throwing some of his cannabis stash out of the window as police turned up to search his house has been jailed.

Baris Timocin was caught red-handed when officers arrived at his second-floor flat in Century Square, Peterborough, on 12 April, and saw him emptying a black bucket full of cannabis buds out of the window.

They went on to find 63 plants, worth up to £52,000, growing in a storage cupboard, along with two more large bags of the drug.

The 29-year-old was arrested and admitted panicking and throwing some of his cannabis, which he claimed was for personal use, out the window.

Police seized three phones and a drugs debt sheet that Timocin claimed was for his job in advertising.

Cannabis plants worth £52,000 were found in Baris Timocin's flat. Credit: Cambs Police

In interview Timocin gave a prepared statement which claimed he used the cannabis to self medicate for his anxiety and ADHD.

He pleaded guilty at Peterborough Crown Court in November to producing a class B drug and possessing a class B drug with intent to supply, and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison on Tuesday, 4 January.

Left, the window Timocin threw his drugs from to hide them police and, right, where police found enough cannabis to fill four evidence bags. Credit: Cambs Police

Det Con Kevin Poole, who investigated, said: “Timocin was caught producing cannabis at his home and it was clearly not for personal use.

“Drugs destroy lives and cause misery for our communities and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring people to justice who deal or produce them.

“We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive hum noise from fans and ventilation.

"Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should not hesitate to call police.”