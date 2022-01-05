The parents of a five-month-old baby killed when a van mounted the pavement want the investigation transferred "to a more competent police force" following 11 months of "being fobbed off and lied to".

Louis Thorold died in January last year following a crash on the A10 at Waterbeach in Cambridgeshire. A van left the road, having crashed with a car, and hit Louis's mum Rachael Thorold as she pushed his pram along the pavement.

The baby was killed, while his 36-year-old mum was in a coma for 10 days and spent four months in hospital.

Nearly a year on, no one has been arrested or charged.

Cambridgeshire Police insisted that its officers had carried out "a thorough investigation" but had been unable to interview one of the drivers involved "due to factors outside our control".

Louis's parents have now logged an official complaint with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and asked that the case is transferred to another force.

Louis Thorold, who was just five months old when he was killed in Cambridgeshire. Credit: Family photo

His father, Chris Thorold, said: "We've reached a point where we have lost confidence in the police's ability to investigate this and bring this to a resolution as quickly as we can.

"It's 11 and a half months since Louis died and nobody has been interviewed, nobody has been arrested, nobody has been charged with a crime and we are having to keep our lives on hold.

"We can't just keep this dragging on and being fobbed off and being lied to."

In their complaint, the family claim police told Mr Thorold early on - while Mrs Thorold remained in hospital - that the person responsible for the crash was unlikely to be "appropriately prosecuted" and warned him to "set [his] expectations accordingly".

He said it was already clear by April 2021 that officers "had no intention of ... interviewing" the driver and that he believed they had decided a charge of death by careless driving was most likely.

But Mr Thorold said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had made it clear they expected police to speak to the suspect.

In a letter sent to the family in October, Mr Thorold said, the CPS wanted "all the evidence to decide whether to charge with death by dangerous or careless driving" and were waiting on police to do that.

Cambridgeshire Police insists it has properly investigated the crash. A spokesman said: "A thorough investigation into the collision which tragically killed Louis Thorold has been carried out and a file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

"Unfortunately, due to factors outside our control, we have not been able to interview a driver of one of the vehicles involved and no one has yet been charged in connection. We will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service in our efforts to seek justice for Louis and his family following this tragic and extremely sad incident."

But Mr Thorold said the only chance the family now had to move on with their lives was for the investigation to be transferred to a different force.

"If the team who are investigating this currently aren't the right people to bring this to a resolution, then we owe it to Louis and to Rachael to get the right people looking at it," he said.

Since the crash, Mr and Mrs Thorold have set up the Louis Thorold Foundation which is campaigning to improve safety and bring the number of infant pedestrian deaths on UK roads to zero.