A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker during an anti-vaccine protest at a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes.

Dozens of people entered the facility and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media last week.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said on Wednesday the man from Brackley was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker and has since been released under investigation.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley said: “Our investigation into the protest last week continues and as a result we have made an arrest.

“Officers are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.”

Video posted on social media shows dozens of marchers entering the facility and appearing to damage testing equipment. Credit: ITV Anglia

At the time, Home Secretary Priti Patel condemned the scenes as “completely unacceptable”, saying that police have her “full support” to take action against those involved.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of the demonstrators.

Anti-vaccine campaigner Piers Corbyn was seen speaking at the protest.

He was arrested on suspicion of encouraging people to attack MPs’ offices last month.

TVP had been investigating offences of theft, assault, criminal damage, public nuisance and violent disorder.

The force is urging anyone with information to call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43210583457.