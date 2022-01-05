Suffolk kerbside recycling to include glass and food waste in next 5 years

Suffolk waste bosses say there is a strong indication from Westminster that kerbside food waste and glass collections will be introduced in the next three to five years.

Free garden waste collections have also emerged as an idea.

The Environment Bill was passed in central Government in November which the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) says will end the postcode lottery of bin collections, and aims to "ensure councils operate weekly separate food waste collections, preventing food waste from going to landfill or being incinerated".

James Mallinder, chairman of Suffolk Waste Partnership and Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council, said: "We are really excited because the bill is to homogenise waste collection across the UK."

The Suffolk Waste Partnership collective has begun discussions on ideas but a report said it is expected to have a fundamental impact on the council's resources and the delivery of services to achieve this.

Early research by the waste partnership shows possibilities of co-mingled dry recycling waste with a separate glass collection system, or an alternate weekly collection keeping glass, paper and card, plastics and metal separate.

Cllr Mallinder added: "This is one of the biggest changes in the services of the local authority you are going to see in a lifetime."

He said he hoped it would also address some of the problems around contaminated loads which are seen frequently locally.

20% of recycling waste is contaminated by wrong items which means the load has to be rejected.

The main contaminants are glass, used nappies and food waste.

It is not yet clear if any potential changes will require new refuse trucks, bins or processing measures.

Cllr Mallinder said it would likely need a three-to-five-year timeframe for preparation.

In the meantime, Suffolk households are being encouraged to ensure they do not put glass, food waste or nappies in their recycling bin.

The council says more information on what can and can't be recycled can be found on their website.