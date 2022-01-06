A cat who was found shut in a cupboard by new homeowners just before Christmas is looking for a forever home.

The black cat, who has been named Mistletoe, was found in a house in Norwich after a new family moved in.

They discovered her hidden in a kitchen cupboard on December 17.

RSPCA Inspector Amy Pellegrini was called to collect her.

She said: "The new homeowners really weren't expecting to find a cat in their kitchen cupboard when they moved in. They must've had quite the surprise!

Mistletoe Credit: RSPCA

"They were worried as they have dogs of their own and they didn't want to frighten Mistletoe any more than she must've been already.

"I went there to help, pick her up and take her to be checked over. She was such a sweet thing. I named her Mistletoe because she was found just before Christmas.

"I took her to the vets and thankfully she was in good health - and absolutely lovely.”

After her check up, Mistletoe was moved to RSPCA Norwich's North Suffolk Branch for further care.

Anna Fehr-Foote from the branch said: “Since she was found in the cupboard, rescued and brought into our care, Mistletoe has really settled in.

"She is a gorgeous little cat who just loves a fuss and really loves her soft snuggle bed.

"She will make someone out there a wonderful pet and will be available for rehoming in the coming weeks.”