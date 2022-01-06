Burglars made off with designer watches and handbags worth more about £120,000 after raiding a property, said police.

The high-end items were taken during the burglary at a property in Duston in Northampton which took place between 12 midday on Thursday, 16 December, and 12 midday on Saturday, December 18.

Now Northamptonshire Police is asking anyone who sees the items for sale anywhere to get in contact with them.

Officers have released photographs of the luxury goods in the hope that people may have seen the goods, offered for sale either in-person or online.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the break-in to come forward.