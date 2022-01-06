More than 10,000 jobs up for grabs at MK jobs show

A job fair in Milton Keynes will showcase more than ten thousand jobs at centre:mk.

Held on the 7th and 8th of January, 70 different organisations will set up a stall to provide career information to job seekers.

The MK Job Show will also provide CV clinics, workshops and seminars aimed at helping people into new roles.

The jobs on offer will be from a range of sectors including hospitality, IT, engineering, retail, driving, sales, healthcare, the military and manufacturing.

Mike Bickerdike, Founder of MK Job Show said: "This year's MK Job Show is more important than ever with more than 50 per cent of employees seriously looking for new, exciting opportunities. The pandemic has also made many people reconsider their careers, learn new skills and adapt to the ever-changing world around us.

"Employers are also looking outside of the box when it comes to recruitment and places like the job show can be the perfect way to make an everlasting impression and perhaps even be hired on the spot!

"We can't wait to support the local community by showcasing just some of the incredible opportunities that lay on their doorstep."

Visitors are being advised to bring their CV and supporting documents with them on the day and to register at www.mkjobshow.co.uk before attending.