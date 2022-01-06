A man who died after his car left the road and crashed into a ditch in Cambridgeshire has been named by police.

Dr Muhammad Shaheer, 30, was fatally injured when his car crashed in Balsham near Cambridge on December 22.

Emergency services attended but Dr Shaheer, of The Hawthorns, Balsham, died at the scene.

In tribute his family said: “Despite reaching only the third decade of his life, Muhammad had an impact of an entire lifetime upon everyone he knew, be it his colleagues, friends, or family. We will all miss him dearly.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage in the moments leading up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or call 101 quoting incident 108 of 22 December.