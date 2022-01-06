Your weather pictures from around the Anglia region in January 2022 - Sunrise Edition

January 2022

Lyveden Northamptonshire, 6th January 2022 Credit: @JohnMTippets on Twitte
Northamptonshire 6th January 2022 Credit: @ironsie1 on Twitter
Holland-on-Sea 6th January 2022 Credit: Ellen Hume
Hemsley, Norfolk 6th January 2022 Credit: The Fishley Family
Swans at Sunrise 6th January 2022 Credit: James Fountain
Sunrise in the East of England 6th January 2022 Credit: Emma Driver
Felixstowe 6th January 2022 Credit: Clare Watson
Norwich near the NDR 6th January 2022 Credit: Geoff Norman
West Mersea, Essex 6th January 2022 Credit: Endeavour Moorings
Clipstone, Bedfordshire 6th January 2022 Credit: Ryan Matthew
Braintree, Essex 6th January 2022 Credit: Diana Neves
Cambridgesire 6th January 2022 Credit: Michael Harvey
Hythe Quay, Maldon, Essex 6th January 2022 Credit: Ken James
Dovercourt 6th January 2022 Credit: Ingrid Hazell
Braintree, Essex 6th January 2022 Credit: Jayne Kikby

