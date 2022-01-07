A murder trial over the death of a mother-of-five in a picturesque country park has been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service because of a lack of evidence.

Egle Vengaliene, 35, was found in a pond at Brandon Country Park in Suffolk shortly before 7am on 9 April last year.

Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road, Brandon, was arrested that afternoon and later charged with the murder of Ms Vengaliene, who lived at the same address.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, the Crown Prosecution Service made a submission for the case be discontinued as there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

The court heard a post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was drowning but was unable to determine how this had occurred.

Police at Brandon Country Park, where Egle Vengaliene was found Credit: ITV News Anglia

Shortly after her death, Ms Vengaliene's family paid tribute to her.

"She was loving, caring and devoted to her family, radiating optimism, cheerfulness and positive energy and believing in her family's bright future," they said.

"She leaves behind five of her children, who will have to grow up without their mother's love and will always long for and mourn their mother. Protect your children from heaven and rest in peace, Eglutė."

Police said the inquiry would remain open pending any new information coming to light, and a file would be passed to the coroner for inquest proceedings to take place.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about Ms Vengaliene's death to come forward, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.