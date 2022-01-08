A teenager has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry in Hertfordshire.

The 18-year-old was driving a silver VW Golf that was in collision with white DAF HGV between on the A10 at Hoddesdon this morning.

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information. The crash happened between the junctions for Dinant Link Road and the A414 towards Harlow at around quarter past three.

Sergeant Tom Daly, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “The VW Golf driver, a young man aged 18, sadly passed away at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of lorry was uninjured.“We are working to establish exactly how this collision occurred and are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who witnessed either the collision itself or the events leading up to it, to please get in contact.“I would be especially keen to hear from you if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle. Please review the footage as a matter of urgency and send through anything you believe may be of significance.”