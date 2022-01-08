Cambridge United secured a stunning FA Cup upset, beating Newcastle 1-0 at St James' Park.

An Amber Army of nearly 5000 fans travelled the 231 mile journey from Cambridge to Newcastle to watch as their team attempted to get into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Premier League opposition.

Shortly before the 60th minute, striker Joe Ironside scored, pirouetting in front of goal to score from inside the 6-yard box.

Joe Ironside celebrates his goal Credit: PA

Newcastle, who are languishing in 19th at the bottom of the Premier League, might have expected to win the tie against Cambridge, who are 16th in League One - 40 places lower than the Magpies.

After the game, Cambridge Manager Marc Bonner went with his players to thank the fans who made the trip north - for an away day they'll never forget.

Alan Shearer, the Newcastle club legend said: "Cambridge deserved it, they were superb, and congratulations to them."

Club legend Dion Dublin tweeted after the game, expressing his pride in the players:

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov tweeted: "We believe from the moment we step foot at this stadium. The boys, the fans, love you so much. Enjoy it U’s fans away days doesn’t get much better."

The win means a valuable fourth round tie could be on the cards.

The draw for the next round will be on ITV on Sunday 9th January at 1650.