Man who flew from Stansted to engage in terrorism in Syria jailed

A man who flew from Stansted Airport to engage in terrorism in Syria has been jailed.

Mamun Rashid travelled from Essex to Turkey with an aim of crossing the border into Syria and joining the armed conflict against government forces.

He was arrested near the Turkey-Syria border in 2019 and deported to the UK, where he has now been jailed for 12 years and three months.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Rashid spent months attempting to get into Syria via Turkey so he could fight against government forces.

“This case makes clear that anyone who goes to Syria or other conflict zones with the intention of committing terrorist acts can expect to be investigated by UK police and face prosecution on their return.”

Rashid flew to Istanbul from London Stansted in July 2018.

Prior to that he had enrolled on a university course, and detectives believe that he had no intention of completing his studies and instead planned to use the student loan he received to fund his travels.

The court heard that he had expressed his desire to die in the cause of Allah, and be a martyr.

Text messages recovered by officers showed that he spent months trying to arrange a border crossing into Syria.

On 12 July 2021 at Woolwich Crown Court, Rashid, of east London, changed his plea and pleaded guilty to preparation of terrorist acts (contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006).