Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to about an assault during anti-vaccination demonstration in Milton Keynes.

A man in his twenties was assaulted at the Second Street Covid-19 testing centre on December 29th but was not left injured.

Thames Valley Police have said the man in the image may have information in connection with an assault.

It happened between 2.45pm and 2.56pm.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley of Thames Valley Police, said; “We continue our investigation with regards to the protest at the Covid-19 testing centre in Milton Keynes.

“We are releasing this image as we believe this man may have vital information with regards to the assault.

“If you recognise this man or if this is you please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210583457.

“If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.”