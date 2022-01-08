Play video

Watch a report by Hannah Pettifer.

A beach in Essex has been named the best in the UK for a winter walk.

Walton on the Naze has been ranked in the top three best beaches in the UK, alongside Clevedon beach in Somerset and Ayr Beach in Scotland.

In a survey by Holiday, Cottages Walton was placed third, ahead of some of the most well-known beaches in Devon and Dorset.

Maureen and Pete Tipping moved to Walton three years ago when they retired, nd now walk their dog along the seafront.

"It's just fantastic, it's wild which is nice and bracing, sea views and the dog loves swimming."

Known for its historic Naze tower, locals hope it will encourage more people to visit the area.

"As long as you wrap up warm it's a lovely place to come," said Michelle Nye-Brown, from Naze Tower.