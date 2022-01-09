A man has died following a collision between a car and two cyclists in Essex.

Essex Police said a cyclist aged in his 60s had died following the crash in Fairstead, Braintree.

Emergency Services were called to reports of a collision involving a car and two cyclists in Fairstead Rd shortly before 10.30am on Sunday.

A police statement said: "We attended and, sadly, one of the cyclists – a man in his 60s – was pronounced dead at the scene

"The other cyclist sustained injuries to his face."

A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and he is currently in custody, police added.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any dash cam footage is being urged to contact Essex Police by submitting information online or using the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Witnesses are being urged to quote incident 336 of 9 January.