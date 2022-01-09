A three-year-old girl is running a mile a day throughout January to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Lola Evans, from Stotfold in Bedfordshire, has already raised more than £1,000 for the charity's Running Off Christmas campaign - 10 times more than she had hoped.

Harriet Evans, Lola's mum, said: "My husband saw the challenge being advertised and mentioned it over breakfast, and Lola said she would like to do it.

"She is quite a determined one - when she sets her mind to something she absolutely wants to do it!"

Charity runner Lola Evans who has raised 10 times her target Credit: ITV Anglia

Proud parents Harriet and Sebastian have explained to Lola that some children are quite poorly, and that the money will help them.

You can support Lola here.