Bedfordshire three-year-old Lola's mile-a-day running challenge for Great Ormond Street Hospital
A three-year-old girl is running a mile a day throughout January to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Lola Evans, from Stotfold in Bedfordshire, has already raised more than £1,000 for the charity's Running Off Christmas campaign - 10 times more than she had hoped.
Harriet Evans, Lola's mum, said: "My husband saw the challenge being advertised and mentioned it over breakfast, and Lola said she would like to do it.
"She is quite a determined one - when she sets her mind to something she absolutely wants to do it!"
Proud parents Harriet and Sebastian have explained to Lola that some children are quite poorly, and that the money will help them.
