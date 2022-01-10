Play video

Joe Ironside of Cambridge United reflecting on his side's FA Cup third round win over Newcastle United.

Cambridge United's FA Cup hero Joe Ironside has revealed he received a personal message from his idol Alan Shearer following the U’s shock victory over Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ironside fired home in the 56th minute to seal a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup third round, sparking wild celebrations from the 5,000 travelling Cambridge fans high in St James' Park.

The 28-year-old, who had spoken frequently of idolising Shearer as a youngster, said he had received a text from the legendary Newcastle striker in the wake of the win - something he said was set up by ex-Cambridge striker-turned-pundit Dion Dublin.

Speaking of the messages of congratulations he had received since the win, Ironside said: “I’ve got one off Shearer this morning so, yeah, that was a nice touch, that was class.

"Dion [Dublin] the commentator set it up - I appreciate that from both of them."

Though he did not reveal the contents of the message from the former England captain, Ironside said it had meant a lot to him.

"I wasn’t expecting that on Monday morning. Fair play - I really appreciated it, and thanks to him and Dion for getting it sorted."

Cambridge United players celebrate after scoring against Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup. Credit: PA

Ironside was speaking after a weekend which will live for years in the memories of all Cambridge fans, and said it had been an occasion to remember.

“After the game and probably a bit of Sunday, it was just manic," he said.

"Your phone was blowing up, and then you get a bit of time to reflect on stuff. It’s a great experience - I’m just buzzing for everyone associated with the football club, fans, staff, players. It was just a great day."

He also hailed the team effort that sent Cambridge through to the fourth round where they will face Luton Town.

“It was a collective thing. Every single man on the pitch has done the job and everyone was outstanding so it was a team effort, a team win. As I’ve said all along, it’s all about what the team does and I’m glad we all got to achieve it together.”