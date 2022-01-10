Car parking charges in north Norfolk could be set to rise for the first time in six years.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is looking at increasing fees at its car parks to help balance the books.

NNDC is currently projecting a budget deficit of £2.5m by 2025/26 and it is hoped the extra cash will help limit the damage.

A report to councillors said: "Car parking income represents a significant income source to the Council and as such has a substantial contribution to make to the Council's longer-term financial sustainability and helping to set and maintain a balanced budget."

Car parks have generated around £1.6m of net income per year since 2016.

NNDC owns 32 car parks, 30 of which operate a pay and display scheme, with charges in place between 8am and 6pm.

Three options have been put forward for councillors on the overview and scrutiny committee to consider. These include options for them to:

Increase charges in all car parks by between 10p and 40p

Increase charges in coastal car parks between March and October

Increase season ticket prices.

£154,000 could be brought in if charges are increased by 10p

£540,000 could be brought in if charges are increased by 40p

Rates for North Norfolk car parks are generally lower than similar coastal areas.

Great Yarmouth seafront charges £2.50 per hour in the summer and at Beach Road in Wells is £3.50 for up to two hours.

The report said the extra cash would be needed to continue to provide services.

It said: "Car parking income needs to be considered against the context of our discretionary service provision which people value but which is often difficult to charge for, such as we public conveniences, the seafront environment and Blue Flag beaches, beach lifeguards, additional street cleansing, litter bins etc.

"It is becoming increasingly more difficult for the council to continue to provide these services at the level expected by local residents, businesses and tourist visitors from council taxpayers alone."

If fees had increased by 3.5pc every year from 2016, parking at the council's coastal facilities would now be £1.84 - a 34p increase - by April 2022.

The committee will discuss the options and make recommendations on Wednesday which will then go to NNDC cabinet.