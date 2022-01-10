Play video

Paul Barry gives his reaction to ITV Anglia Sports Correspondent Donovan Blake

"One of the top top days in football". That's how Cambridge United's majority shareholder Paul Barry has described the club's stunning Emirates FA Cup Third Round victory over Newcastle United.

Mr Barry, who took a controlling stake in the club in October 2019, watched the action unfold with his brother and son at St James' Park last Saturday.

When Joe Ironside scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the second half, the U's owner said at the time "I can’t believe this could actually happen!"

They'll have home advantage in Round Four against regional rivals Luton Town.

But even if they managed to progress to Round Five, it's unlikely to replace the memories generated in the North East at the weekend.

Reflecting on the team's giant-killing performance under Mark Bonner, Mr Barry, a lifelong Cambridge United supporter who lives and works in the United States in Seattle, said they spent almost an hour at the stadium afterwards letting it all sink in.

"To be such a massive underdog, and overcome and overachieve at a fantastic stadium, with five thousand of your own fans singing away the whole game... it's an an amazing feeling", he said.

"We did it kind of late enough in the game that we stood a chance of holding onto the onslaught that happened, and we did.

"And just standing there as the other fans did for nearly an hour after the game, just soaking it all in, didn't want it to end.

"It was an amazing day and an amazing weekend up in Newcastle, even before the fantastic result on the pitch. And the people of Newcastle, I say thank you. You're great people and you’re a great football town.

"Thank you for giving us a game and an event that’s gonna live long in the memory and plus my lifetime as well.

"It’s one of the top top days ever in football. It's been great talking to all our fans and loads of people in Newcastle who were so gracious after defeat as well. They were terrific".