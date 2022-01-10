A man's wedding ring was stolen while he was in hospital in Essex, police said.

The man, who is in his 70s, was receiving treatment at Basildon Hospital when the theft took place.

Essex Police said the wedding ring was taken from the patient on 25 November at about 3pm.

Officers are asking anyone recognises the ring or who believes they may have been offered it for sale to contact them.

As part of the appeal, they have released photographs of the rings in the hope of prompting people who may have seen the ring for sale.