Play video

Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Victoria Lampard

A Covid survivor who was told all four of her limbs would need to be amputated just a day after 100 people were invited to a garden party at Number 10 said she "couldn't be more furious".

Caroline Coster had coronavirus in March 2020 and spent a month in an induced coma after developing sepsis - during which time doctors twice thought she would die.

On 20 May that year, the former teacher was still breathing with the aid of a ventilator when Boris Johnson's top adviser emailed 100 colleagues encouraging them to "make the most of the lovely weather" and "bring your own booze" to the Downing Street garden.

The government has always insisted that all rules were followed at Downing Street throughout the pandemic.

Hearing that the the prime minister and his wife Carrie Johnson had joined around 40 people that evening, eating picnic food and drinking, Mrs Coster said she was "absolutely furious".

Caroline Coster had both her hands and feet amputated after contracting Covid in March 2020. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"How dare they? How dare they tell the rest of us that we had to isolate and they go off and have parties?" said the former teacher from Bedford.

"And they keep on lying about it. I couldn't be more furious. The way this had all been handled has been abysmal. It's all been one rule for them, one rule for us, and let the bodies pile high."

The Covid survivor said her husband had taken detailed notes throughout her hospital stay documenting exactly what had happened to her.

On 20 May 2020, doctors were still reducing the amount of sedation she was on as they took her out of the coma.

"I was very confused, I thought I was trapped - my family weren't allowed to visit me and I thought they had abandoned me," she said.

"There was a note in my husband's records for the day this email was sent saying I had shouted 'I want to go home'.

"The day after that email was sent I was told my hands and feet had to be amputated."

Caroline Coster's multi-coloured prosthetics. Credit: ITV News Anglia

While in a coma, Mrs Coster was given drugs to divert her blood supply to her major organs to help keep her alive.

It meant her hands and feet were left to die and were black when she regained consciousness.

Mrs Coster - who now visits schools talking to children about her experience - has previously recalled waking from the coma and immediately knowing her limbs would have to go.

She said doctors told her: "'They're not going to come back to life’.

“And I said: ‘Well, you might as well take them off then, because they’re no good to me.’”

The prime minister has so far refused to comment on allegations that he and wife Carrie attended the party on May 20, 2020, claiming an investigation into Downing Street lockdown breaches prevented him from doing so.

But he has previously insisted that rules were always followed in Downing Street throughout the pandemic.

Responding to the latest allegation, he said: "All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Mr Johnson of "lying to the British public" while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: "We kept to the rules that Boris Johnson's said we should keep to, and now we hear he was partying."