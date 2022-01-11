A gas engineer who stole priceless and irreplaceable jewellery from the homes of his elderly customers has been jailed.

Gavin Seager admitted nine offences following a spate of thefts in 2018 and 2019.

While working as a gas engineer, the 43-year-old, from Elmsett, near Ipswich, would find excuses to go into other rooms in his customers' houses so he could search for jewellery and cash.

Seager pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court and was jailed for a year and a half.

Among his victims was a widow from Ashford in Kent whose engagement ring Seager stole. She had had the ring for more than 50 years and described it as priceless because it was given to her by her late husband.

Det Con Roland Philpin, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said Seager targeted his elderly customers and used his position to steal sentimental items.

"This was not a one-off, opportunist crime. He persistently stole from people across the region while working for several different companies," he said.

At another home, Seager stole jewellery worth more than £16,000, including rings bought for his victim by her husband who had died a few years earlier.

He also stole a 50-year-old watch described by another victim as "irreplaceable", as well as targeting homes in Mildenhall and Felixstowe in Suffolk, and Swanton Morley in Norfolk.