A homeowner waiting for his flat to be re-clad said government plans to force builders to pay for the work could leave leaseholders trapped for years in unsafe, unsellable homes.

Alex Dickin bought his first property in Ipswich for £113,000 in 2016.

But following the Grenfell fire in London which killed 72 people in 2017, he discovered his flat was one of hundreds of buildings across the UK to be fitted with unsafe cladding.

Leaseholders were left with the prospect of having to pay thousands of pounds to fix the problem.

But four and a half years on from Grenfell, Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said no-one living in blocks of flats above 11 metres will have foot the bill themselves.

He said he had "an absolute assurance" from Chancellor Rishi Sunak that he was ready to impose taxes on the building sector and that the government would "take action to end this scandal and protect leaseholders" and "make industry pay to fix all the remaining problems".

Because he lives in a high-rise building - above 18m - Mr Dickin already qualified for government funding. But despite that, he still does not know when the work will finally be carried out.

Cladding on flats in Ipswich Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said he had been left in an "unsafe and unsellable" home - and feared plans to force builders to pay for the work would mean many others were too.

"Asking developers to put forward £4bn on a voluntary basis when it's four and a half years since Grenfell and they've barely put anything towards fixing things around the country - I really don't see that they're going to stump up the cash quickly," he said.

"I'm a first-time buyer. I'm not someone who's going to have tens of thousands of pounds to go for something that I did not cause at all. I'm an innocent leaseholder - I did not construct or design my building."

The Grenfell United campaign group, representing survivors and the bereaved, also questioned how likely this was to lead to action.

They said the change of approach was long overdue but added: "The success of this change of tactic remains to be seen. When the reliance is put on those responsible to come forward and provide funds to fix it, our experience gives us little faith."

The Home Builders Federation said it would continue to engage with government over the issue of cladding but insisted it should not only be builders who are forced to put their hands in their pockets.

A spokesman said: "Any further solutions must be proportionate, and involve those who actually built affected buildings and specified, certificated and provided the defective materials on them."

Mr Dickin set up the Ipswich Cladiators to help all the area's leaseholders affected by the problem to work together.

He believes there are 19 buildings in Ipswich with unsafe cladding - involving around 2,500 leaseholders.