The daughter of a man who died after being knocked down by a car while walking by the side of the motorway has said that he "will be forever in my heart".

Ricky Stewart, 65, died in hospital on December 22 after being hit by a car on the M45 in Northamptonshire on November 29.

Mr Stewart was on foot at the time, having got out of his own car after it hit a verge.

His daughter Naomie Stewart said: “My dad Ricky will be forever in my heart. He was my hero. His life, his influence, his energy is inextricably linked to mine and I take comfort in that.

“My dad enjoyed fishing, he loved to listen to music, dance around and make people laugh. He was a doting grandad to Mason and Dannii and we will forever miss him.”

Mr Stewart, of Ryton-on-Dunsmore, near Coventry, had got out of his grey Subaru Outback after it hit a verge between Dunchurch and Kilsby.

While on foot he was hit by a black Mercedes E220 travelling on the westbound carriageway.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.