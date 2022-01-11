The uncle of two brothers has admitted stabbing them and another man to death, as he appeared in court via video link from a psychiatric unit.

Danny and Jason Gibson, 35 and 31, were found at their home in Wellesley Road, Colchester, in October 2019 with stab wounds.

Richard Booth, who was known as Rik, was found nearby inside a car on Hospital Road. He had been stabbed in the neck and head.

Two days later, the brothers' uncle Tom Saunders was charged over their deaths.

At a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, 34-year-old Saunders, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of all three men by reason of diminished responsibility.

He was also known to 35-year-old Mr Booth but was not related to him.

The family of Mr Booth described him as a "wonderful son, brother, father and friend".

The family of the Gibson brothers said the men's deaths were "devastating news" for them and they "will never be replaced".

Prosecutors will now decide if Saunders' pleas are acceptable. Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the hearing until 17 January.