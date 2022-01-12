Police officer injured as Cambridgeshire ram-raiders strike again

A police officer was injured after ram-raiders in Cambridgeshire used a JCB to steal cash machines from two more shops.

There have now been four ram raids across the county in a week and police say the crimes are linked.

The most recent incidents early this morning (January 12th) saw thieves smash into Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech and a Co-op store in Yaxley near Peterborough.

During the raid in Yaxley, the suspects rammed a police car as they made off and an officer received “minor injuries”, police said.

It's the latest in a spate of thefts in Cambridgeshire after two incidents last week when a Nisa in Chatteris and a Co-op store in Cambridge were hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.

A JCB low loader outside Walsoken Post Office in Wisbech following a ram-raid in the early hours of this morning Credit: Adam Fairbrother/PA

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: "Overnight police were called to two break ins.

"Firstly, just before 1am this morning (12 January) we received reports of a shop in Kirkgate Street, Wisbech being targeted.

"On attendance the suspects had left the scene with an ATM and an investigation has begun.

"Then at 4.18am we received reports of another ATM theft in progress at a shop in Bentley Avenue, Yaxley.

"On attendance the police car was rammed by the suspects as they made off, an officer received minor injuries."