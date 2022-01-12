Stansted Airport is gearing up for what is expected to be a busy year by creating hundreds of new jobs.

The major recruitment drive follows the news last week that the Government is to remove temporary restrictions on international travel.

Stansted Airport’s managing director, Steve Griffiths, said: “Last week’s announcement by the government was great news for the airport, the travel industry and our passengers, who will now be able to enjoy more freedom to fly without the extra complexity and costs of testing."

More than 300 jobs are being advertised at Stansted as part of its recovery from the pandemic.

The majority of the vacancies are for security officers, but there are also opportunities available within engineering, customer service and car parking teams.

Mr Griffiths added: “As the aviation industry once again begins its road to a full recovery, we now have hundreds of fantastic and interesting roles available to suit a wide range of people with different experience, skills and backgrounds.

“Many of our current leaders have taken advantage of the numerous opportunities available to progress their careers from within the airport.”

A virtual job fair is also being held on 27 January to promote these and other vacancies at the airport.

October 2021 was the airport's busiest month since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1.3 million passengers passing through.

235% increase from the previous year

The Omicron variant dented consumer confidence for a few weeks.

However, looking ahead to the summer season, which begins in late March, the industry has seen a boost as restrictions start to lift.

The airport is optimistic that if the current system for travel remains in place or restrictions are fully removed, passenger numbers will be closer to what they were before the pandemic during the summer season.