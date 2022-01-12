An 82-year-old woman who died after being assaulted in a bank in Welwyn Garden City has been described by her family as a "truly unique person".

Myra Coutinho-Lopez was attacked in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate on Monday 6 December, and died in hospital 10 days later.

In a statement her family said Mrs Coutinho-Lopez was the youngest of five sisters. She married at the age of 21 and was a mother to two sons and two daughters.

They said she had an "exceptional career" running multiple businesses both nationally and internationally.

The statement added: “As a Jehovah's Witness, Myra dedicated much of her life to helping others realise the joy and peace that she had experienced from her faith.

"Her kindness, generosity and hospitality were abundant, Myra had a strong commitment to supporting others whenever and wherever possible, not only with her time and finances but also with her business acumen.

“An independent, vibrant and active lady, Myra loved to dance.

"She was a talented musician who could play any tune “by ear” and often entertained others with her keyboard skills and singing or playing the CDs that she had personally created and recorded later on in life and that she aptly named Myra's Sunset Wonder.

"A truly unique person with a wonderful sense of humour, Myra exuded confidence, she was an attractive lady, who was always fashionably dressed, and well-presented and remained so throughout her years."

A 24-year-old woman from Welwyn Garden City, who was arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH), remains bailed until Friday, 4 February.

The incident, which happened at around 2.40pm, is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, which continues to appeal for witnesses to come forward, either directly or through Crimestoppers.