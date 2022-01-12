Play video

Watch Tanya Mercer's report for ITV News Anglia

Elderly people living in care homes are “running out of time” to spend precious moments with their loved ones because of overly-strict visiting rules, families have warned.

Care home bosses and relatives say some residents feel like they are being punished and deprived of their rights to see friends and family.

Under current guidelines care home residents can have up to three visitors plus an essential care giver - but some say these restrictions are out of balance with the risk of Covid-19.

Alice Ridgley has a two-hour round trip to see her mum Pat at a care home in Ipswich, but is only allowed to visit her for 30 minutes.

She said: “It’s all very well saying this will calm down in time, but you’re running out of time when you’re old and so you want to maximise those days that you’ve got. You don’t want to be sitting around waiting.”

Her mum Pat loves her care home and really looks forward to visits from her daughter.

Pat Ridgley said: “You do get a bit agitated, because we haven’t really got anything to do here other than eat, drink and watch telly.”

Silver Birch Care Home in Ipswich is calling for more flexibility over the visiting rules. Credit: ITV News Anglia

But as Covid cases rise visits have become more difficult.

The Silver Birch Care Home in Ipswich is following strict government guidelines and trying to manage the risk of Covid coming into the home. They said it was a balancing act that should be in the hands of the individual home.

Yvonne Allison, from Silver Birch, said: “We have to look at our residents individually and what their needs are.

“Some of them for their own mental health need to see more of their family than just the two people that they do. So it’s taking that risk and giving us ownership of who’s coming in and out of our home.

“Not all elderly people understand this coronavirus and what’s going on, they just feel like they’ve been punished and can’t see their loved ones, so we have to really balance that out.”

Julia Jones, from the dementia charity John’s Campaign, which has pushed for greater visiting rights for families throughout the pandemic, said: “They need a sense of recognition and a sense of love and that they matter as an individual.

"If you take that away from a person, you’ve taken something very vital away from them.”

However, there are major concerns at the rise of cases - Suffolk's public health director recently warned the high level of community infection meant they could not keep the virus out of care homes.