Watch the Boris lookalikes party outside the gates to Downing Street

Boris Johnson lookalikes danced and sang outside Downing Street, hours after the prime minister's office was forced into an apology to the Queen for its latest rule-breaking parties.

The group of more than 100 imitators - dressed in suits and wearing trademark blond wigs - celebrated at the gates of Downing Street, many waving bottles of wine.

The bunch of Borises were also seen in Trafalgar Square and on the London underground Central Line earlier in the day on their way to the protest.

The demonstration came as Downing Street apologised to the Queen for two Covid-rule-breaking parties that were held in the building the day before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

At the time coronavirus rules forced the Queen to attend the ceremony wearing a face mask, socially distanced from her family.

The group, who JaackMaate said he had hired, could be seen across the capital city. Credit: JaackMaate/Instagram

The revelations were just the latest in weeks of accusations of parties being held at the office for the prime minister during the pandemic.

Earlier this week Mr Johnson admitted to attending a lockdown-breaking party in May 2020, saying that he had thought it was a work event.

Friday's party stunt was organised by Jaackmaate, whose real name is Jack Dean, a popular Norfolk-based Youtuber.

Thousands of people reacted to the pictures online, including singer Tom Grennan who said the prankster was "a legend".

On the parties held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, a spokesman for Number 10 said: "It's deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 has apologised to the Palace."