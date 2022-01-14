Ram-raiders demolished a shopfront and stole a cash machine in the fifth such incident in the East of England in just eight days.

An ATM was stolen in the raid at Costcutter in the High Street in Baldock, Hertfordshire, just after midnight in the early hours of Friday.

The suspects fled in a black Audi and Ford Focus ST - but a Land Rover was left at the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch.

The clear-up has started at the Costcutter shop in Baldock and repairs are expected to cost tens of thousands of pounds Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Constable Beth Talbot, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace those involved in the burglary.

"We are aware of footage circulating online of the incident and would ask anyone who has this to please contact us. This could greatly assist our ongoing enquiries."

It comes after four ram raids in the neighbouring county of Cambridgeshire within a week.

10.48 pm on Thursday 6 January thieves stole the cash machine at the Nisa shop in Chatteris

1.22 am on Friday 7 January the Co-op shop in Milton Road in Cambridge was smashed into but the raiders failed to steal the ATM

Just before 1 am on Wednesday 12 January a JCB was crashed into the Old Walsoken Post Office near Wisbech

4.18 am on Wednesday 12 January a police officer was injured after a police car was rammed when thieves made their getaway after a raid on a Co-op shop in Yaxley near Peterborough

Detectives believe the raids may be connected. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is being urged to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.