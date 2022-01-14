Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala has left the club to join League One rivals Fleetwood Town on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old was signed from Shrewsbury Town by Paul Hurst in 2018 and went on to make 77 appearances for Town.

Nsiala was recently involved in a controversial incident following a defeat at Charlton Athletic when he was filmed having an argument with a section of Ipswich fans.

He had a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in 2020 but has now left Portman Road on a permanent basis.

“He’s got good experience at our level and has played at some big clubs, I’m really looking forward to working with him," Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey said.

"Toto is really dominant in both boxes and he can also play comfortably with the ball at his feet. I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and get a player of Toto’s calibre in the building."

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have signed West Brom striker Callum Morton on loan for the rest of the season and MK Dons have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on a similar loan deal.