Norwich City winger Onel Hernández has completed a loan move to Championship side Birmingham City.

The Cuban international spent the first half of the season at fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough but has fallen out of favour since the arrival of new boss Chris Wilder.

He will now see out the remainder of the campaign with the Blues who currently sit in 18th place in the second tier - eight points above the relegation zone.

Hernández could make his debut for Birmingham against Preston North End on Saturday.

“I’m delighted to be here. Birmingham is a big club, a big city. There was not much to think about for me, and I had a really good conversation with the Gaffer beforehand," Hernández said.

“I have played in the Championship for three years now. It is very competitive but I think over the last few years I have picked up good experience, but I want to continue improving.”