The pubs and restaurants finding ways to bounce back after the pandemic

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Tanya Mercer

Pubs and restaurants in East of England that have suffered a devastating December because of Covid measures are now having to come up with their own schemes to entice customers back through the door.

The recent festive period has been called "Lost Christmas" after data from UK Hospitality revealed sales on Christmas Day were 60% lower than before the pandemic and New Year's Eve saw a 27% drop in sales.

Pubs, bars and restaurants missed out on £3 billion in sales over the festive period as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant kept the public at home.

Many hospitality venues rely on a busy festive period to tide them over the quieter months of January and February. This year though they're having to cut prices and profits just to keep their business open.