A convicted sex offender has had his jail term increased after his initial sentence was adjudged to be 'unduly lenient'.

The Cambridgeshire man, who cannot be named fo legal reasons, repeatedly abused a young child and attempted to cover up his actions in multiple ways, including forcing her to delete text messages he sent to her indicating intended sexual activity.

Last October he was sentenced 11 years and four months’ imprisonment, followed by 12 months on licence at Cambridge Crown Court.

But the case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP.

Conservative MP for Cheltenham, Alex Chalk. Credit: PA

Mr Chalk referred the offender’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

The Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased it to 14 years’ imprisonment with a 12 month extended licence.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Chalk said:

“This crime was sickening in every sense of the word. His actions have caused lasting severe psychological and physical harm to the victim. I hope the Court’s decision to increase his sentence can bring his victim some comfort.”