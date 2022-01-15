Murder accused found dead in HMP Norwich prison cell

A 56-year-old man accused of murdering a Norfolk woman has been found dead in his prison cell where he was awaiting trial.

Stuart Williamson, 56, of Barford Road, Colton, was found dead at HMP Norwich on four days after Christmas. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Williamson was on remand in prison awaiting trial after being charged with the murder of Diane Douglas.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a murder investigation in October last year after relatives reported Diane missing.

Williamson was arrested in Wales on 30 October and brought to Norfolk for questioning where he was later charged with murdering Diane between 1 and 31 December 2018 when she would have been aged 55 or 56.

Her remains were found last November when police searched his home. Norfolk Police had initially launched a "no-body" murder investigation after Diane Douglas' family reported her missing.

Police have been carrying out excavation work in the garden of a property in Colton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained (decomposed) pending further examination.

A hearing will be heard at Norwich Crown Court in due course and a file will be prepared on behalf of the Coroner.