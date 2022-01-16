Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

Villagers who live close to Norfolk's Blickling Estate say visitors trying to dodge car-parking fees are putting safety and wildlife at risk.

Residents fear inconsiderate parking on one nearby road in particular means emergency services might struggle to get through.

The National Trust car park for the estate costs £5 and locals say not everyone is willing to pay that price.

Some motorists are instead parking on a nearby road, which Cllr Carla Daniels of the Blickling Parish Council says is concerning.

She was worried that those who ignore the signs are having an impact on wildlife and safety.

"It's very sad to see the road in the state it's in. It's very sad to see all the wild flowers gone. Emergency vehicles is our biggest concern," Carla Daniels said.

"Several years ago, three of our thatched cottages caught fire and burnt down. On another day fire engines wouldn't reach us and that's quite frightening," she added.

Last weekend, members of the parish council counted 27 cars left on Silvergate Lane.

The council said it would like to see an hourly rate in the car park, rather than the flat fee.

"Lots of people have called me NIMBY. I don't see that as a bad thing particularly. I want access to the village and I don't want the road destroyed. I think if that's being a NIMBY then so be it, really," said Carla Daniels.

The National Trust says parking income helped it look after the estate and insisted the cheapest way to park is to become a member.

They've pledged to keep talking to the community and encouraged all who visit the estate to enjoy it but also protect it.